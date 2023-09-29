West Brom's Martin Kelly making progress on the long road to recovery

Martin Kelly (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Kelly sustained the injury on his Wigan debut after joining the Latics on loan in January.

The 33-year-old was ruled out for the remainder of the season, and has been unable to return during the new campaign. However, while Kelly is unlikely to return to the frame in the near future, he will be moving on to the next phase of his recovery.

Corberan said: “Sometimes a player needs minutes to recover his level, especially at his age.

“Unfortunately, in his first game for Wigan, he was injured.

“Friday, for example, is the first day he is going to work with one of our technical members of staff, so we are helping him in the process of recovery.

“After that he’ll be one player more. Knowing he is going to be eight months without playing football, it makes it more difficult for him to be ready to play.

“We need to analyse when the right moment, and to see what is the best decision for him to be loaned, or to be kept. That’s something that I cannot tell you because it’s September. If you ask me now if he is ready, then I’ll tell you he is not.

“If you ask me if he’s completed any training with the group, then no – he has not yet.