Carlos Corberan trusts Caleb Taylor to step up for West Brom

Caleb Taylor (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Taylor is yet to feature for Albion in the Championship this term, but Corberan insists he will be ready to fill in for Ajayi when called upon.

Corberan said: “He (Ajayi) has been an important player for Nigeria so he has possibilities.

“We cannot think in January as we are in September, but it’s one of the reasons why I want all the players ready – with the ideas and with the training.

“Caleb is here to be ready for the period where maybe Ajayi isn’t here, or even with him – he might be here because of injury, or bad performances.