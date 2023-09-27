Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Aston Villa complain to kit manufacturer Castore about shirt quality

By Matt MaherFootballPublished: Comments

Villa have approached kit manufacturer Castore demanding a solution after players complained about the quality of their shirts.

Aston Villa's Youri Tielemans
Aston Villa's Youri Tielemans

Unai Emery’s squad are unhappy with the amount of sweat retained by their jerseys, which makes them heavy and uncomfortable to wear.

The problem has been present since the start of the season but was particularly notable during last week’s Europa Conference League defeat at Legia Warsaw, which kicked off in high temperatures, with several players forced to change shirts during the match.

They have now decided enough is enough, with Villa asking Manchester-based Castore what can be done to improve the situation.

The club are understood to regard the problem as a performance issue and will expect a resolution to be found quickly. It is thought both the home and away shirts have been plagued by the same problem.

Castore, who also supply kits for Wolves and Newcastle, signed a multi-year deal with Villa at the start of last season.

Replica shirts will not be affected by the development, with the focus for now on improving things for the first-team.

Football
Sport
Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News