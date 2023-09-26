West Brom's Brandon Thomas-Asante on playing as a front two

Brandon Thomas-Asante (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The striker, who arrived at West Brom from Salford City last summer, has been the club's main forward in the absence of the injured Daryl Dike.

Albion added Josh Maja to their front line this summer and he linked up well with Thomas-Asante in the recent draw with Bristol City.

But he was ruled out for eight weeks following a tackle late in the game.

Thomas-Asante has discussed the change to a front two - and believes it makes it easier for him to play a different way.

He said: "It's been good and personally, it can be harder physically to play up top on your own but it is something I've got used to and am capable of doing now.

"Me and Josh (Maja) got to play together and it made it easier for me because he could drop in, take a defender away and I could use that space to get in behind,

"We all know Josh's ability in the Premier League and Ligue 1 in France, but he's come with a pedigree and he's an amazing player.

"Technically and physically, his finishing is something I really respect as well and I feel I've improved since he's come in and I've told him that.

"Seeing how he moves, how he's comfortable dropping in because I'm more inclined to get in behind than going short, but it has been interesting seeing him close up and how he works."

Thomas-Asante and Dike, who is currently out with his third serious injury since a big money move from Orlando City, have struck up a strong relationship off the field.

And Thomas-Asatne believes he is starting to have that some link up away from the field with Maja.

He added: "It's really nice actually because we get on really well, and it is well documented how close me and Daryl are so its nice having a strikers' union of the pitch as well - that's not forgetting Karlan Grant either. He's obviously out on loan but he's been here for years and I can't speak highly enough of him as a person and as player.

"Having strikers who are all competitive, but also supportive of each other stands the club in good stead that we can take the bull by the horns by leading the team up the pitch.

"We've (me and Josh) been to dinner a few times and a few other boys too, its not easy as soon as you move to a new club because you might be in a hotel, and that was only the case for me last year too.