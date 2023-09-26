West Brom's Alex Palmer hoping for return to clean sheets

Alex Palmer (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Palmer has produced a number of fine saves in recent games following a handful of errors earlier in the campaign.

In the goalless draw with Millwall on Saturday he was relatively untroubled, but was delighted to record just a second clean sheet of the campaign.

Palmer recorded a string of shut outs last season as Albion boasted a superb home defensive record and the keeper is keen to return to those levels.

He said: "It’s always nice to keep clean sheets as a goalkeeper, as a defensive unit and as a team as a whole.

“It’s gives us a lot of confidence, especially here at home where not many teams have seriously troubled us since Carlos Corberán came in last October.

“We want to get back to that level where we were keeping clean sheets nearly every match at home.

“It gives us a great base level to build from to try and win games and points. We’ve been good at that in the past, so hopefully we can grow as a team and earn more clean sheets and score a few more goals at the other end of the pitch."

Albion have recorded three draws in a week - with some seeing the unbeaten run of three games as a disappointment given they had chances to win all three games.

However, Palmer insists that if you cannot win a game, it is important not to lose.

He added: “We’ve had three draws in-a-row now and it is what it is. You’re going to have patches like that in a 46-game season and especially in this division which is so tight and so tough.

“I know it’s a cliché, but if you can’t win it then you have to make sure you don’t lose it.

“We’re unbeaten now in three games and we’ve kept a clean sheet in two of those. That’s not a bad thing.