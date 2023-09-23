Pressing time is key for West Brom boss Carlos Corberan

West Brom boss Carlos Corberan (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The Baggies have been scoring much more freely this season than they were under the Spaniard at the back end of the last campaign, writes Jonny Drury.

But it has been the other end where they have had problems. Corberan solidified Albion on his arrival, but so far this season they have kept just the solitary clean sheet.

And Corberan has explained a lot of it is down to decision making, while pointing out the mistakes at Watford on Wednesday evening.

The Baggies boss explained decision making played a hand in the goals.

He said: “We know that for us we are scoring more. With a clean sheet you get a point and if you score you win, and it is true last season we won many times 1-0.

“This year we are scoring more goals but conceding, so we need to defend better but keeping attacking in a level we can attack and score goals

“I think it is hard to work when we have a lot of games, but we need to understand in moments when to press. The other day, the first goal came from arriving too late to the high press and they beat the press