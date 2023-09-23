Notification Settings

Chelsea v Aston Villa preview: No option but to change says Unai Emery

Premium
By Matt Maher

Unai Emery claims he has no option but to keep changing Villa’s starting XI as they navigate a hectic fixture list.

Legia Warsaw's Ernest Muci scores their side's second goal of the game during the UEFA Europa Conference League Group E match at the Stadion Wojska Polskiego, Warsaw. Picture date: Thursday September 21, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Villa. Photo credit should read: Rafal Oleksiewicz/PA Wire..RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder....
Villa’s campaign continues at Chelsea tomorrow, less than 72 hours after a 3-2 Europa Conference League defeat at Legia Warsaw which ranks among the most disappointing results of Emery’s 10-month reign.

Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

