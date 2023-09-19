Notification Settings

West Brom's Josh Maja out for eight weeks with ankle ligament damage

By Jonny Drury

Josh Maja is facing eight weeks out with ankle ligament damage - following a tackle in stoppage time of West Brom's goalless draw with Bristol City.

West Brom's Josh Maja (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).
Maja, who arrived at Albion in the summer, came on a second half substitute at Ashton Gate.

The striker went down in the box in stoppage time following a tackle - and was seen getting off the Albion team bus on Saturday evening in a protective boot.

Now the club has confirmed he is facing eight weeks on the sidelines after tearing ankle ligaments.

The 24-year-old will soon begin his rehabilitation at the club, with medical staff hopeful of a return to first team action following the November international break.

Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

