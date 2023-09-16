Notification Settings

Jacob Ramsey is close to Aston Villa training return

By Matt Maher

Unai Emery has confirmed Jacob Ramsey is nearing a return to training at Villa.

Aston Villa's Jacob Ramsey
The midfielder missed the start of the season with a broken foot sustained while playing for England at the European Under-21 Championships.

But he expected to be back working at Bodymoor Heath during the next couple of weeks in a timely boost for Emery, with Villa’s season poised to get busy as they enter the Europa Conference League group stage.

Left-back Alex Moreno returned to training during the international break and will provide competition for Lucas Digne.

Centre-back Diego Carlos was, however, ruled out of today’s visit of Crystal Palace with the hamstring injury sustained in the 3-0 defeat at Liverpool earlier this month, while Bertrand Traore is also sidelined.

Football
Sport
Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

