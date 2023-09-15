Notification Settings

Bristol City v West Brom preview: Corberan hopes watching brief will help Baggies kick on

By Matt Maher

Carlos Corberan believes looking back is crucial to Albion moving forward after carrying out an exhaustive review of the defeat to Huddersfield earlier this month.

West Brom boss Carlos Corberan (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).
West Brom boss Carlos Corberan (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The Baggies return to action at Bristol City tomorrow with the boss admitting his team are yet to hit the required standard this term, following a return of seven points from the first five Championship fixtures.

Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

