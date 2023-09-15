Bristol City v West Brom preview: Corberan hopes watching brief will help Baggies kick on

The Baggies return to action at Bristol City tomorrow with the boss admitting his team are yet to hit the required standard this term, following a return of seven points from the first five Championship fixtures.
Carlos Corberan believes looking back is crucial to Albion moving forward after carrying out an exhaustive review of the defeat to Huddersfield earlier this month.
