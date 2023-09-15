Aston Villa's Moussa Diaby targeting top five finish

Moussa Diaby

The £43million club record signing has enjoyed a strong start to life at Villa Park but admits both he and the team can play better.

Diaby has ambitious aims for his first season at the club as he explained: “We have to go step by step. I hope to score more goals and give assists. I want to go to the final of every competition, the Conference League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup and to be in the top five of the Premier League.”