Squad strength is key for Aston Villa boss Unai Emery

By Matt MaherFootballPublished: Comments

Unai Emery believes Villa have a squad strong enough to compete in every competition after predicting they could play up to 60 matches this season.

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery
The boss has declared himself happy with the club’s work during a transfer window as their campaign ramps up a gear, with Saturday’s visit of Crystal Palace the first of seven games in 23 days.

Emery wants to try to at least emulate last season’s seventh-placed finish and is also eyeing extended runs in the Europa Conference League and both domestic cup competitions.

He said: “The players we added, I think we can feel stronger than last year and we can be a contender in different competitions because we can use different players on Sundays, Thursdays and in cups.

“That is our challenge, to try and be a contender and be ready with the players, taking our high level into different competitions we will face.”

Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

