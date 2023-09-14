Squad strength is key for Aston Villa boss Unai Emery

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery

The boss has declared himself happy with the club’s work during a transfer window as their campaign ramps up a gear, with Saturday’s visit of Crystal Palace the first of seven games in 23 days.

Emery wants to try to at least emulate last season’s seventh-placed finish and is also eyeing extended runs in the Europa Conference League and both domestic cup competitions.

He said: “The players we added, I think we can feel stronger than last year and we can be a contender in different competitions because we can use different players on Sundays, Thursdays and in cups.