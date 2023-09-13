West Brom boss hoping for big crowd on Hawthorns return

Siobhan Hodgetts (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The Baggies head coach, appointed in the summer, will take charge of her first game at the club's home ground when they welcome Huddersfield for a FAW National League Northern Premier Division clash on Sunday.

Kick off is 2pm at The Hawthorns, with tickets available to purchase online, in person or by calling 0121 227 2227, with prices at £5 for adults and £1 for under 17s.

And the Baggies boss is hoping the community can get behind her side - much like they did for England during the recent World Cup.

She said: "We’re really excited to be playing at The Hawthorns – it’ll be my first time leading the team out there, and I know the players always really enjoy these occasions.

“It’s a perfect opportunity for supporters to come and see us, too, especially if they haven’t been to a women’s game before or they don’t live local to Redditch, where we’re playing most of our home games this season.