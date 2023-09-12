Aston Villa swoop for attacker Adriana Leon

The 30-year-old arrives at the club from Manchester United and has recently spent a short time on loan with the Portland Thorns in the National Women’s Soccer League. Leon spent just over three years with Women’s Super League side West Ham and becomes Villa’s sixth signing of the transfer window. “Adriana is someone we’ve monitored over the last 18 months and is someone who has displayed great pedigree in the WSL,” Villa manager Carla Ward said.