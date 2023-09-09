England's Harry Kane unable to pick up the lingo in Germany just yet

England s Harry Kane during a training session at St. George's Park, Burton upon Trent. Picture date: Friday September 8, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER England. Photo credit should read: Simon Marper/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to FA restrictions. Editorial use only. Commercial use only with prior written consent of the FA. No editing except cropping.

The England captain left Tottenham for the Allianz Arena in a deal that could be worth £100million and has already settled into life in Bavaria, scoring three goals in three Bundesliga appearances.

However, while he seems to already be on the same wavelength as his new team-mates on the pitch, Kane revealed his German lessons have not yet taken off.

“It hasn’t really come along any further yet, to be honest,” he said.

“I’m due to start lessons when I get back, the teacher was away for a little while.

“I’m fully open to trying to learn the language. I’ve been told it is extremely tough, but I want to take in the culture as much as possible and, even if I get a word here and there, that would be nice.”

Kane had already been warned that getting to grips with the language would be his biggest challenge, with Lionesses midfielder Georgia Stanway still finding it hard after a year at Bayern.

“I think we’ll have the same German teacher, but I wish him the best of luck with the language,” she said. “Because, well, I’ve been there for a year now and I’m waiting for that click. The German teacher keeps saying, ‘it’ll click, it’ll click’ and a year down the line, I’m nowhere near this click. I wish him the best of luck and, hopefully, I’ll be able to get down to the Allianz Arena and watch some games.

“The city is lovely. The people are lovely. The German culture is so open and so welcoming and I’m sure he will feel at home straight away.”

Kane, England and Tottenham’s record goalscorer, linked up with the rest of Gareth Southgate’s squad at St George’s Park ahead of the Euro 2024 qualifier against Ukraine in Wroclaw on Saturday, with a friendly in Scotland to follow.

“It has felt a little bit different. I’m used to always travelling around Europe now, for me I’m always excited to meet up with the boys, the only difference was flying back rather than driving,” he added.