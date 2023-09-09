Aston Villa announce UEFA Conference League ticket details

Villa beat Hibernian to quality for the group stages

Unai Emery helped inspire his side to a seventh-place finish in the Premier League last season to secure European qualification for the first time in 13 years.

The Villains booked their place in the group stage with a comfortable 8-0 aggregate victory over Scottish outfit Hibernian in the play-off round.

They have been drawn into Group E and will welcome Bosnia and Herzegovina champions HSK Zrinjski on October 5 (ko 8pm).

Villa will then host last season’s Conference League semi-finalists AZ Alkmaar on November 8 (ko 8pm), before Polish side Legia Warsaw travel to Villa Park on November 30 (ko 8pm).

Individual tickets are available to purchase for group stage fixtures. Prices are fixed for each opponent, and start from £25 in the lowest-priced Zone 4.

Alternatively, supporters can purchase a three-match package to attend all three fixtures, with prices starting from £67.50 in Zone 4.