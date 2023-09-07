Wrexham sorry for failed deal

The League Two club, owned by Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, agreed terms with the 27-year-old on deadline day, with paperwork submitted for his signing. However, the EFL stated relevant documentation was not submitted on time.

Wrexham’s statement read: “We wish to apologise to Luke as we were unable to complete the transfer by the deadline and Harrogate Town, who we are sure will be as disappointed as we are that the transfer will not now be completed in this window.