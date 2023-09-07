Philippe Coutinho closing on Qatar switch

Aston Villa's Philippe Coutinho celebrates

The 31-year-old Brazilian is expected to complete the switch in the next few days, with the Qatari transfer window remaining open until September 18.

Villa have been open to selling Coutinho, one of the biggest earners in their squad who has struggled for form and fitness since joining in a £17.2million transfer from Barcelona in May last year. A loan move which takes his wages off the club’s books is now considered the next best option.