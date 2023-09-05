Philippe Coutinho closes on his Aston Villa exit

Aston Villa's Philippe Coutinho

The Brazilian has been the subject of interest all summer, with Turkish side Besiktas interested.

But reports have now suggested the 31-year-old will leave Villa Park for Al-Duhail.

Coutinho has made just two substitute appearances this season and has been expected to depart, despite the transfer window in England being closed.

Speaking on Friday, Unai Emery said: “He (Coutinho) is close to leaving, but we are waiting to see if the deal is complete or not. Philippe is a very good person and always we have to respect him as a person, firstly.

“Secondly, as a player, he has played at a very high level. He has not been consistent because of injuries and we decided with him speaking and agreeing with him to try that if something is good for him, and good for the club, and for the squad, we can let him leave.