Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Walsall match-winner Isaac Hutchinson wants to net all sorts of goals

Premium
FootballPublished: Comments

Walsall match-winner Isaac Hutchinson has set his sights on scoring all sorts of types of goals after his sensational long-range strike clinched all three points against Colchester.

Walsall’s Isaac Hutchinson
Walsall’s Isaac Hutchinson

Hutchinson crowned an impressive individual performance with the game’s decisive moment, his second goal from outside the box already this season, but he is keen to add more variety to the mix as the campaign progresses.

Football
Sport

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News