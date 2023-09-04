Walsall match-winner Isaac Hutchinson wants to net all sorts of goals

Hutchinson crowned an impressive individual performance with the game’s decisive moment, his second goal from outside the box already this season, but he is keen to add more variety to the mix as the campaign progresses.
Walsall match-winner Isaac Hutchinson has set his sights on scoring all sorts of types of goals after his sensational long-range strike clinched all three points against Colchester.
