Analysis: Late heartbreak a poor way to go into international break for West Brom

Carlos Corberan was visibly despondent after his Albion team succumbed to Huddersfield Town. The Baggies had been well and truly ‘Warnocked’ – the old stager, 74, proving he still knows how to set a side up effectively.
A 96th-minute defeat to lowly and struggling opposition is no way to head into the first international break of the season.
