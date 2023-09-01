Carlos Corberan on West Brom's 'duty to protect', one key deadline addition and late sales

Carlos Corberan all smiles as he embraces Leeds' Daniel Farke a couple of weeks ago (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The head coach expressed his gratitude to the club for fighting hard to wade of approaches in some of his squad, specifically striker Brandon Thomas-Asante, but also offers for others.

Corberan, who was in an upbeat mood despite the craziness of deadline day, pulled no punches in explaining Stoke's top offer for Thomas-Asante, believed to be £2million, was well below value and the Spaniard insisted Albion cannot be lowballed as the 11pm deadline approaches.

The boss admitted, though, that situations are not in Albion's control.

On the incoming front, Corberan explained the need for at least one new signing today – a right-back/right wing-back to improve the competition and depth with Darnell Furlong.

Last weekend the boss suggested he was looking for additions in two areas in the final week. Any other Albion business, beyond a right-back, will come if there are exits from The Hawthorns – even possibly in the free agent market after tonight's deadline, should the club be unable to work replacements today.

Corberan said of the club fending off low offers: "I don't know, to be honest. It's true that we expected a busy week – it's been a busy week, even if there hasn't been any movement.

"For me, it has been busy – not only regarding players who we are looking to bring in, but also the club is making a lot of effort to protect the players we have here right now and to protect the competitiveness level by keeping players in the squad.

"Still, of course, we have hours in front of us and I cannot know what is going to happen because there are things that are not in our control."

Corberan said on the right-back hunt: "There is one position that I want to improve. We are focused on improving that position and we are working to do that depending on the options which appear right now, during today.

"At the same time, I know that the club is making efforts to add someone in that position, but the club is making the effort to protect the squad without movements that can decrease the level.

"The club, from the beginning, communicated with me that if someone has to move, someone will come in, and the commitment to add players in the positions we need to cover. That's the mentality we have right now."

When quizzed on official bids from the Potteries in key striker Thomas-Asante, Corberan said promptly: "I think that the interest, for me, which appeared in Asante was not an interest that showed the level of Asante. I like to see that the club value the players that we have right now."

Albion are focused on replacing any players that depart the club late in the window, be it players the club and Corberan are more or lesser content to lose.

"It's not that I have confidence, it's that we have a responsibility – to create a squad which is as competitive as possible," Corberan said of replacements.

"You cannot lose one striker and play the season with one striker – imagine. You cannot go to the season with two wingers.

"You can't compete with one player in each position. We have the interest to add another player to increase our options, so that we have two players who can play in every position."

Asked how difficult late window exits are for head coach and managers, the Spaniard said: "So far it is easy for me, I didn't lose anyone! So far I can't tell you anything negative.

"There was interest in Asante, but the club (have a) value of the player and protect the club. That's an action for me from the club that I appreciate.

"We knew the challenge we would have this year, but so far the club is protecting the value of the club, saying no and we understand it is not enough. For me it's important to have this support, what I am watching is that even if we don't bring anyone in – and for me we only need one as a minimum to be a competitive team - I am watching effort in the back to respect our club and this is important too."

He added: "I have the same situation we had at the beginning of the summer - we know our financial challenges this year, our situation.

"We always wanted to balance between having a competitive squad, that's what West Bromwich deserves and has to have, at the same time a balance with the financial possibilities to be stable.

"We lost Dara O'Shea – an important player for us - but it was important to do and happened at the beginning of the summer. This moment brings some stability that even though we decreased the level of the squad, the fact we replaced him with Kipre – who was on loan – still helped us to have a player in that position.

"It was something that fortunately happened in the beginning of the summer and helped give us time to evaluate Kipre and add him to the squad.

"So the challenge will come if at the end of the market today something happens, because some of the options available one month ago are not going to be available. This is not a mistake of our head of department, of Ian (Pearce), of mine, or Mark (Miles) because we always want the best players of West Bromwich.