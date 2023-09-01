Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Aston Villa striker Keinan Davis completes Udinese move

By Jonny DruryFootballPublished: Comments

Aston Villa striker Keinan Davis has completed a move to Serie A outfit Udinese.

Keinan Davis in action for Villa
Keinan Davis in action for Villa

The striker was picked up in 2015 following spells as a youngster with Biggleswade Town and Stevenage, and won a contract at Villa following a successful trial.

In his second season at Villa Park, Davis played 30 times times in the Championship - before going on to make 23 appearances in Villa's first season back in the top flight.

In 2021/22, he went out on loan to Nottingham Forest and helped the club win promotion back to the Premier League.

A target of West Brom last summer, Davis joined Watford and turned out 34 times in a disappointing season for the Vicarage Road club.

And now after being linked with a move away from the club all summer, with Hull City reportedly interested, Davis is now destined for Italy.

Villa confirmed the move for an undisclosed fee, believed to be in the region of £2m.

In a statement, the club said: "Everyone at Aston Villa would like to thank Keinan for his services to the club and wish him all the best in his future career."

Despite missing out on Davis, the Tigers look set to bring in a recruit from Villa Park with Jaden Philogene closing in on a permanent move.

Football
Sport
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News