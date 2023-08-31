Notification Settings

Aston Villa v Hibernian preview: Ollie Watkins eager to heap more misery on hapless Hibs

By Matt Maher

Ollie Watkins is eager to dish out further punishment on Hibernian when European football returns to Villa Park tonight.

Villa’s Ollie Watkins celebrates scoring his hat-trick goal at Easter Road in the first leg against Hibs
Watkins hit a hat-trick on his own European debut as Villa cruised to a 5-0 win in last week’s Europa Conference League play-round first leg, making the return fixture appear little more than a formality for Unai Emery’s team.

