Aston Villa v Hibernian preview: Ollie Watkins eager to heap more misery on hapless Hibs

Watkins hit a hat-trick on his own European debut as Villa cruised to a 5-0 win in last week’s Europa Conference League play-round first leg, making the return fixture appear little more than a formality for Unai Emery’s team.
Ollie Watkins is eager to dish out further punishment on Hibernian when European football returns to Villa Park tonight.
