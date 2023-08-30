'I wanted to stay': Nathan Collins opens up on Wolves exit

Collins in action for Wolves last season

The 22-year-old Republic of Ireland international moved to Brentford for a club record £23m earlier in the transfer window, as Wolves looked to ease Financial Fair Play issues.

It came just 12 months after Collins had arrived at Molineux in a £20m deal from Burnley.

The defender has appeared for Brentford in their opening games of the season - and has opened up on his exit from Wolves.

He explained that he wanted to stay at the club this summer, having made two moves in two years following an earlier switch from Stoke City to Burnley.

And after making the move to London he is now seeking stability for his family and for his career.

Speaking to The Mirror, he said: "I wanted to stay.

“I don’t want to keep moving as much as I have.

"But it’s my career and I have to keep making decisions that are the best for my career, my family and the people behind me.