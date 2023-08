Steve Bull: Time for Fosun to explain what their future plans are for Wolves

Right now, I’m feeling a little bit in the doldrums, along with all Wolves fans, about our prospects in the Premier League.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter! Sign Up

Executive Chairman, Jeff Shi and owner of Wolves Guo Guangchang (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/). News coming out this week that Manchester City have bid for Matheus Nunes and Manchester United are interested in Nelson Semedo is a big worry for us all.