Burnley v Aston Villa - Match preview

Nicolo Zaniolo

Zaniolo joined Villa on loan with an option to buy, from Galatasaray earlier this month, having only joined the Turkish side in February from Roma.

The Italy international was not registered in time to face Everton in the Premier League and was ineligible to feature against Hibernian in the Europa Conference League after playing in Galatasaray’s Champions League qualifier against Zalgiris in July.

However, the 24-year-old is set to make his Villa debut at Turf Moor as Emery’s side look to build on the 4-0 win over Everton and the midweek 5-0 thrashing of Hibs.

“His first match he didn’t have the right permission and he couldn’t play in Europe, the two matches against Hibernian,” Emery said.

“But he is ready for Sunday and, of course, we are trying to add his quality offensively, his position on the pitch, playing right, playing left, playing higher and lower.

“And he is ready to play because he’s training very well, he has very good spirit and energy, he has power.

“He is a little bit different from the strikers we have now because he can play being versatile.

“He is training very well and hopefully on Sunday he can play. He can show at the beginning his adaptation is going well and he can show with his performances for us.”

Emery hopes striker Ollie Watkins can begin another hot-streak of goalscoring after opening his account for the season with a hat-trick at Hibs.

The Spaniard said: “We need his goals, but I want to keep the same mentality in the same two matches, against Everton and Hibernian. Then we need his goals, and we have to share the possibility to share goals.

“We played very seriously against Hibernian, and we used it to try and practice to get confidence. Watkins scored three goals and I want to keep him in the same idea for Sunday.”

Villa remain open to allowing Lucas Digne to leave, with the boss revealing the France international has a ‘very good offer’. However, Villa target Marcos Acuna is currently injured, which could hamper a deal for the Sevilla left-back.

Meanwhile, Burnley boss Vincent Kompany believes he has “the next £100million player” on his hands.

Burnley have added three more players since their last match against Manchester City two weeks ago, bringing in Villa youngster Aaron Ramsey – who could face his boyhood club tomorrow – as well as French teenager Wilson Odobert and Belgium defender Hannes Delcroix.

Kompany said: “I tell our players I’m convinced we’ve got the next £100million player in our team somewhere. I don’t know which one but there’s going to be one of them that’s going to make this jump.”

Of his latest recruits, Kompany said: “An extremely talented, I think, crop of players we’ve brought in.

“Aaron and Wilson are probably the younger ones that have a bright future. We have no doubt they will be really exciting players to watch for our fans and any neutral fan that likes good football players.