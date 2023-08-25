Ollie Watkins plays down Europa 'favourites' tag

Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins (second right) celebrates scoring their side's fourth goal

Watkins helped get Villa’s first European campaign for 13 years off to a flyer by bagging a treble in Wednesday’s thumping 5-0 play-off round first leg win at Hibernian.

Lee Johnson, the Scottish club’s manager, believes Unai Emery's men should be seen as favourites to lift the trophy in Athens next May.

But while Watkins admitted he and his team-mates fancy their chances, he promised they won’t be getting ahead of themselves.

He said: “We just have to take each game as it comes. I don’t know if he (Johnson) was trying to play psychological games there or what.

“I think we are a very good team and we have a good chance. We have a very experienced manager in European competitions, players who have won the World Cup and played at international level.

“Diego Carlos has won the Europa League, so there are players with experience. I am confident we will do well in the competition.”

Watkins’ hat-trick, on his own European debut, was his second since joining Villa from Brentford three years ago and opened his goal-scoring account for the season.

The 27-year-old, who has set a target of 20 goals for the campaign, is keen to continue the momentum into Sunday’s Premier League trip to Burnley.

He also reserved praise for left-back Lucas Digne, who provided the crosses for two of his goals and also set-up Leon Bailey’s strike at Easter Road.

“Lucas has a lovely left foot and has put it on a plate for me twice there,” said Watkins. “Credit to him. Leon got on the end of one too.

“That is what we want to do, score as many goals as possible. Someone of his quality putting in crosses is only going to help with that.

“It was a professional performance from the team and to score three goals makes it a good day all-round.

“If that was at Villa Park and in front of my family I think it would have been more special. But yeah, it is always special to get a hat-trick so I’m delighted. But I won’t rest there. I will keep working hard and hopefully take it into the weekend.”

After visiting Turf Moor, Villa host Hibernian in the return leg next Thursday with their place in the group stage draw already virtually assured.

“The change in mindset has been a key thing,” said Watkins. “Even when we were 5-0 up the boys were getting annoyed when we lose the ball.