Nicolo Zaniolo could make Aston Villa debut against Hibernian

Impressive: Zaniolo

The Italy international is fit and ready to play in the Europa Conference League first leg tie after receiving visa clearance following his season-long loan switch from Galatasaray.

Zaniolo already has pedigree in the Conference League, having scored the winner in the competition’s inaugural final for Roma two seasons ago.

“He is fit because he was training with his team and of course we need players to help us. He has experiences,” said Villa boss Emery.

Keinan Davis is discussing personal terms with Hull after Villa agreed a £2million fee with the Championship club. The 25-year-old striker is believed to have other suitors. Hull are also keen on Villa winger Jaden Philogene with a possible £5m transfer being discussed.

Left-back Lucas Digne’s future remains in the balance with Villa unlikely to let the France international depart unless they can secure a replacement.

Sevilla’s Marcos Acuna remains a target, but reports in Spain have claimed the Argentina is due to undergo a scan today on a hamstring problem. Barcelona’s Marcos Alonso has been touted as a possible alternative.

Digne, who started Villa’s first two Premier League matches, has been courted by clubs in Saudi Arabia, while Nice have also registered their interest.

The 30-year-old, who joined Villa from Everton for £25m in January last year, is happy to stay and fight for his place but his situation is uncertain with the transfer window having just over a week to run.