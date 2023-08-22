Burnley unveil Aaron Ramsey with 'Barbie' video

Aaron Ramsey (via Burnley twitter)

The midfielder's move to Turf Moor was announced via a special 'Barbie' themed movie video with Ramsey appearing at the end of the clip, saying 'Hi Burnley, I mean Barbie!'

A graduate of the Villa academy, Ramsey has signed a five-year deal at the Clarets and will go straight into the matchday squad for their home clash against his former club on Sunday.

"I’m absolutely buzzing. I have been waiting to be a Burnley player for a while now and I’m really happy it’s all officially done now. I can’t wait to get started," said the 20-year-old.