West Brom's Carlos Corberan insists Championship have to accept mistakes with no VAR

The Baggies were the beneficiaries of an incorrect call during Friday night ‘s draw at Leeds as Jayson Molumby’s strike opened the scoring via Brandon Thomas-Asante’s hand.

Leeds fumed and might well have had a penalty had the Premier League technology been available after Cedric Kipre tripped Dan James in the box. Corberan does not envy the roles officials play.

He said: “I didn’t watch (back) any single action, hopefully the goal we scored was a fair goal, I always wish the things that happen in the pitch are fair things.

“I know how challenging it is for the referees that work in the game we play. Against Blackburn we received two massive penalties that the referees couldn’t watch and we lost that game.

“In football at the end some things balance (themselves out) but I always like to never use any type of advantage. If the goal is no (goal), I don’t like to use it, but I know how difficult it is for the referee.

“That’s why the VAR works a lot to get the best and fair decision.

“In the Championship we don’t have the system and we need to understand the referee in some points are going to have some mistakes, they are going to happen.”

Luke Ayling levelled in the closing stages as Corberan led Albion to a point on the road at his old side.

A typically boisterous Elland Road was unable to roar the hosts to three points as Albion calmly saw out their point.

“It’s a club and a stadium that I respect a lot from my time here, but I came here to defend my club, one club I am very proud to be a part of,” added the Albion boss.

“I was watching a game in a stadium, where it was 11 v 11, but I know the fans here can intimidate you a lot.

“I liked that I saw my team with a lot of personality, to beat the difficult moments and to go and try to get something from the game.

“I was pleased after conceding the goal, we increased our levels, mentality, determination.

“In the last minutes Rutter had a good chance, but we found chances in the set pieces and throw ins.

“At Elland Road, when you are winning and they score to draw, normally the result is not a draw, because these fans can help them achieve the result they want.”

Corberan felt his side dropped too deep prior to Ayling’s headed equaliser. The Baggies’ best spell came early in the second half and they took advantage with Thomas-Asante’s controversial effort via his hand.