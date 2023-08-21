Philippe Coutinho ‘weeks not months out’ for Aston Villa

Aston Villa's Philippe Coutinho leaves the pitch

The Brazilian playmaker had to be helped off the pitch by two members of Villa’s medical team after going down late in yesterday’s 4-0 win over Everton.

Coutinho, who missed a large chunk of last season with hamstring problems, will undergo a scan today to confirm the extent of the damage but Emery’s initial prognosis was positive.

He said: “I don’t think it is a big injury. I think it is a hamstring but we have to wait for tomorrow to analyse. Then, hopefully in two or three weeks he will be available again.”