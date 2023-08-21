'I had a number': Ivan Toney discusses failed Wolves move on podcast

Brentford's Ivan Toney

The Brentford forward is currently serving a lengthy suspension from the game due to breaching betting regulations.

He has decided to speak out on his current situation on the Diary of a CEO podcast, talking at length about his career and his gambling addiction.

He also reflected on his early days in the game, and discussed his failed move to Wolves back in 2014.

At the time it was reported that Toney had failed a medical at Molineux, leading to the collapse of his £500,000 deal from Northampton Town.

And he spoke further on the matter during the podcast episode, where he revealed how he had been handed a squad number, taken signing pictures and met his new team mates before the deal was called off.

He said: “Before I was going to Newcastle, I was supposed to be going to Wolves.

"But I got to Wolves, met everybody, went in the changing rooms, got my number on, took the pictures.

"They come to the contract side, and then I think there was a bit of talk with my agent and the club on certain things and then it related back to us

“It just confused me and my family. Didn’t know what was going on.

"And then, out of nowhere the club came out and said ‘we’re not looking to sign you any more due to having Scoliosis in your back’. We were so confused.

“I’d said my goodbyes at Northampton and I’m supposed to be going signing for Wolves. Next day I’m back in Northampton training with the boys.”