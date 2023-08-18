Aston Villa seal loan deal for Nicolo Zaniolo

Nicolo Zaniolo

The Italy international is joining on an initial loan with a £22million option to buy, becoming Unai Emery’s fourth signing of the transfer window.

Zaniolo, who underwent an extensive medical after first arriving at Bodymoor Heath on Wednesday, can play in a number of forward positions and will provide Emery with a welcome boost following the loss of Emi Buendia to long-term injury.

Emery is believed to want at least one more attacker before the window closes a fortnight today, while Villa are also hopeful of pushing through a move for Sevilla left-back Carlos Acuna in the coming days.