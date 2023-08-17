World Cup ace & Aston Villa's Rachel Daly in running for PFA award

England's Rachel Daly and England's Georgia Stanway celebrate

Daly, yesterday part of the Lionesses team which defeated Australia to reach the World Cup final, is one of six players shortlisted after a stunning season for Villa.

The 31-year-old, who plays predominantly as a left-back for England but up front for her club, finished top scorer in her first season back in the Women’s Super League after six years in the USA with Houston Dash.

Australia’s Sam Kerr, who scored her country’s goal in yesterday’s semi-final but was also guilty of a glaring miss, won last year’s PFA prize and is again among the nominees after another impressive season for Chelsea.

The four other contenders for the main prize are Chelsea forward Guro Reiten, Arsenal midfielder Frida Maanum, Manchester City forward Khadija Shaw and former Manchester United defender Ona Batlle.

Daly’s Villa team-mate, Laura Blindkilde, has been nominated for the young player of the year award.