Alport claim first victory of new campaign

Alport win

Alport registered an opening day win for the first time as a Step 5 club, while Dudley were playing their first game at this level in over 30 years.

Matty Birchall opened the scoring for Alport inside 11 minutes after Junior Brown forced a error from a Dudley defender and played a fine ball to send Birchall through on goal.

The Alport man made no mistake with the finish, and turned provider in the second half to set-up Ollie Pope for a second in the 65th minute.

Alport boss Luke Goddard told the club website: “We’re happy. We only travelled with 14 today because of a couple of unfortunate things the last couple of days.

“The lads showed real character. We’ve got a small group this year because that’s what we want.

“They deserve to get off to a good start but that’s all it is.

“It’s game one and we’ve got 33 left.”

Shifnal Town were denied victory at the death after an eventful finale at home to Stone Old Alleynians.

Josh Hesson thought he’d bagged the winner for Shifnal when he put his side ahead in the second minute of second half stoppage time.

But Old Alleynians left it late to snatch a point two minutes later through substitute Jay Cooper’s dramatic equaliser.

In Midland League Division One, Bridgnorth chalked up their first league win of the season at Smethwick Rangers.

Charlie Swingwood scored the only goal of the game for the Meadow Men, who have taken four points from their first two matches.

Allscott Heath responded to their midweek defeat at Wolverhampton SC by returning to winning ways against OJM Black Country.

The newly-promoted outfit registered back-to-back home wins with Ryan Mansell scoring the only goal for the Monners.

Shawbury United are still searching for their first league victory of the season after losing 3-0 to Nuneaton Griff on home turf.

Joe Miles scored twice for the visitors, while Nathan McGarrity also got on the score sheet.

Market Drayton Town continued their unbeaten start to the season with a 2-0 home victory over bottom-place Winsford United.

The Gingerbread Men have racked up 10 points from four matches.