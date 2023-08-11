Moussa Diaby exclusive: Aston Villa record buy ready to sparkle in Premier League spotlight

Matt Taylor urges Shrewsbury to press on after start
Premium
When Moussa Diaby’s older brother took him to play for the junior team nearest their Paris home at the age of six, he could have had no idea what he was starting.
In the near two decades since, the younger sibling has been on a journey which has taken him from the park pitches of the French capital to the national team, with stops at Paris St Germain, Bayer Leverkusen and now Villa, where he arrived last month in a club record £43million deal.