Tributes paid to former West Brom and Walsall winger Alec Jackson

By Jonny Drury

Tributes have been paid to former West Brom winger Alec Jackson who has died aged 86.

Former Baggies player Alec Jackson

The Tipton born wide man, who represented Albion, Birmingham City and Walsall during his career, before going on to play for a host of non-league clubs, died peacefully on Thursday morning, the WBA Former Players Association has confirmed.

Jackson joined Albion as an amateur in May 1954, turning professional in September of the same year.

He became the club's youngest ever league goalscorer when he netted on his debut against Charlton, and Jackson would go on to spend a decade at The Hawthorns.

After 52 goals in 208 games he moved on to Birmingham for a three season spell, before joining Walsall for a further campaign.

Later in his career, Jackson would drop into non-league and turned out for sides such as Nuneaton Borough, Kidderminster Harriers, Warley, Oldbury Town, Warley County Borough, Darlaston, Blakenall, Lower Gornal, Rushall Olympic and Bush Rangers.

Following his professional footballing days he went on to make cars in Longbridge, and a number of people have paid tribute to the former winger.

Posting on Twitter, @jonpog said: "Such a lovely man, shared plenty of pints and footy conversations with him in the Rising Sun Tipton.

"He used to love chatting to my lad when he was playing u11s. Will be sadly missed."

Peter Brackley added: "Such sad news, was just reading The Tank, has some great stories and wonderful photographs. Alec features in so many of them, full of life and fizz. Sad loss."

Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

