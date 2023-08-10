Aston Villa transfer business 'not finished'

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery

Villa have splashed out more than £70million on the signings of Moussa Diaby and Pau Torres, while they are expected to recoup around £12m on the sale of Aaron Ramsey to Burnley.

Further arrivals and departures are likely with head coach Unai Emery keen to add another midfielder and a right-back before the window closes at the start of next month.

But Monchi, appointed president of football operations in June, has stressed Villa must also comply with the Premier League’s Financial Fair Play regulations and the stricter rules laid down by Uefa.

Speaking to Marca, he said: “We are in a club with a greater investment capacity than that of Spanish clubs, but we cannot go crazy. You have to comply with the Premier League and UEFA.