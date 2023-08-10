Notification Settings

Aston Villa transfer business 'not finished'

Transfer chief Monchi has confirmed Villa’s summer business is not finished but warned the club cannot go “crazy” in their spending.

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery
Villa have splashed out more than £70million on the signings of Moussa Diaby and Pau Torres, while they are expected to recoup around £12m on the sale of Aaron Ramsey to Burnley.

Further arrivals and departures are likely with head coach Unai Emery keen to add another midfielder and a right-back before the window closes at the start of next month.

But Monchi, appointed president of football operations in June, has stressed Villa must also comply with the Premier League’s Financial Fair Play regulations and the stricter rules laid down by Uefa.

Speaking to Marca, he said: “We are in a club with a greater investment capacity than that of Spanish clubs, but we cannot go crazy. You have to comply with the Premier League and UEFA.

"We are active to give depth to the squad. If we pass the Conference play-off we can have 55 games this year. We are moving things so that Unai has the maximum options."

