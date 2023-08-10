Aston Villa striker Cameron Archer could leave - but deal will include buy-back clause

Aston Villa's Cameron Archer

The England under-21 striker is the subject of serious interest from several clubs after excelling on loan in the Championship with Preston and Middlesbrough over the last two seasons.

Another loan is a possibility before the window closes, though Villa will also consider a sale provided they can keep control over the 21-year-old's future.

Aaron Ramsey is on course to join Burnley in a £14million deal which includes a buy-back clause and Emery confirmed Villa would pursue the same approach with Archer.

Emery said: "It could be a possibility to let him go and play and continue improving his level in another club.

“Actually, he is our player and we want to keep him under our control always because we believe in him.

“Sometimes the plan that we have to do with them, or him in this case, is to try and help him continuing taking time and minutes and confidence in another club.

“We have always two options, sometimes on loan, sometimes selling them. We are analysing each case individually and trying to get the best option."

Buy-back clauses are expected to become a key part of Villa’s policy when selling young players, with such deals helping the club comply with Financial Fair Play rules while protecting their long-term interests in the player.

The club also think permanent sales can be more beneficial than loans when it comes to player development. Ramsey spent the first part of last season with Norwich but then fell out of favour and had to be recalled following a change of manager at Carrow Road.

His move to Burnley is expected to be completed in the coming days and Emery said: “The young players are very important to us and we have to make a plan for them.

“We don’t want to stop them in their careers, when we think they are not going to have many chances here to play.

“Another plan is to let them go and get it on another team, sometimes on loan, sometimes with a sale but always with the possibility to get them again.