Action for Albion: Partial West Brom investment could impact full sale

Albion fans protesting before a game last season

The protest group will bring back their Shine a Light protest on Saturday against Swansea in the 12th minute of the game, to represent £12m in loans owned to the club by controlling shareholder Guochuan Lai.

In a message to supporters, A4A have urged fans to again get behind their protest, while also speaking out on recent speculation regarding a partial investment in the club.

Following rumours earlier this summer of a party being interested, it was reported last month that French businessman Fred Chesnais was keen on a possible deal for the club.

In a statement, A4A said: "Over the last week, there has been some rumours and conjuncture that was brought to our attention regarding a possible stake in the club being purchased.

"What we will say is we firmly believe that any partial investment may have detrimental effect on a full sale in the future and may not help with the current financial difficulties that the club are enduring.

"That is partly why we delayed actions for Saturday's game as we sought to understand the best direction for our actions.

"To reiterate, we want a FULL sale to individuals that treat the club with the care and respect it deserves.