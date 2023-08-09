Notification Settings

Aston Villa 'like a family' says Ezri Konsa

By Russell YoullFootballPublished: Comments

Ezri Konsa claims Villa are one big happy family as they prepare to kick-off the new Premier League season.

Aston Villa's Ezri Konsa
Unai Emery’s men start their campaign at Newcastle on Saturday with expectation levels among supporters at their highest for more than a decade after last term’s seventh-placed finish.

That is mirrored at the training ground, where defender Konsa describes the atmosphere as “amazing” ahead of Emery’s first full season in charge.

He explained: “Everyone is enjoying coming to training every day. We are all close.

“When the boss came in, he wanted us to be like a family, a small family.

“I would say that ever since he has come in that is what we have been. I feel that on the pitch. We trust each other more and we are getting results from it.”

Russell Youll

By Russell Youll

Group Sports Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star

