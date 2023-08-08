Aston Villa's John McGinn could face his old club

Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins and John McGinn

Unai Emery’s men were yesterday drawn against the winners of the third qualifying round tie between Hibs and Swiss club Luzern.

Villa are currently scheduled to play away in the first leg of the play-off round on Thursday, August 24, though that could yet change due to Hibs’ Edinburgh rivals Hearts also being drawn at home on that date.

Uefa will decide today on any necessary fixture changes or reversals. The second leg is scheduled for Villa Park on August 31.