West Brom duo must work hard to thrive under Carlos Corberan

Winger Jeremy Sarmiento and striker Josh Maja have boosted Corberan’s attacking armoury but both have been catching up on fitness levels having checked into The Hawthorns later in the summer window.
Captain Jed Wallace is excited by Albion’s attacking recruits but warned they need to work hard to meet Carlos Corberan’s demands.
Winger Jeremy Sarmiento and striker Josh Maja have boosted Corberan’s attacking armoury but both have been catching up on fitness levels having checked into The Hawthorns later in the summer window.