UEFA Conference League: Aston Villa to play Hibernian or Luzern in play-off

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery

The club’s return to Europe after a 13-year absence will see then face opponents from either Scotland or Switzerland with the first leg scheduled to be away on Thursday, August 24, with the second leg at Villa Park on August 31.

But the precise scheduling may be subject to change with Hibernians’ Edinburgh rivals Hearts also potentially having a home tie on August 24.

In addition to an England-Scotland clash, the draw for the play-off round has thrown-up a potential return for Villa skipper John McGinn to his former club.

The midfielder made more than 100 appearances and won the Scottish Cup with Hibernian before moving to Villa Park for £2.5million in 2018.