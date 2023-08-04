Aston Villa's Lucas Digne attracting Saudi Arabia interest

Reports last night claimed Al Hilal, who signed Ruben Neves for £47million from Wolves earlier in the summer, are considering an approach with the left-back’s future the subject of some scrutiny.
Digne joined Villa from Everton for £25million in January last year but found himself playing second fiddle to Alex Moreno during the final months of last season.
The latter is currently out with a hamstring injury and not expected back until next month, meaning Villa may be hesitant to lose Digne at this point, even though new signing Pau Torres can play at left-back if required.
Digne played 70 minutes last night as Villa continued pre-season with a 3-0 win over Lazio at Poundland Bescot Stadium.