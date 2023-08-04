Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Aston Villa's Lucas Digne attracting Saudi Arabia interest

By Matt MaherFootballPublished: Comments

Villa defender Lucas Digne has become the latest target of Saudi Pro League club Al Hilal.

Freddie Draper and Lucas Digne
Freddie Draper and Lucas Digne

Reports last night claimed Al Hilal, who signed Ruben Neves for £47million from Wolves earlier in the summer, are considering an approach with the left-back’s future the subject of some scrutiny.

Digne joined Villa from Everton for £25million in January last year but found himself playing second fiddle to Alex Moreno during the final months of last season.

The latter is currently out with a hamstring injury and not expected back until next month, meaning Villa may be hesitant to lose Digne at this point, even though new signing Pau Torres can play at left-back if required.

Digne played 70 minutes last night as Villa continued pre-season with a 3-0 win over Lazio at Poundland Bescot Stadium.

Football
Sport
Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News