England's Lauren James carving out World Cup legacy

Lauren James during an England training session (Bradley Collyer/PA)

There was already a considerable buzz around the 21-year-old forward – the younger sister of fellow England and Chelsea player Reece James – in the build-up to her first major tournament as a senior international.

And during the Lionesses pre-tournament preparations she spoke about wanting to carve out her own name, saying: “I do feel like that, a lot.

“Even just, ‘that’s Lauren James, that’s Reece’s sister’ – I want to carve that out and be known as, ‘this is Lauren James’.”

James also said the advice she had received from Reece was to “just enjoy it, have fun, try and score goals”.