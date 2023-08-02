Notification Settings

Wolves keeper Matija Sarkic set to complete £1.2m move to Millwall

Goalkeeper Matija Sarkic is on the verge of leaving Wolves and joining Millwall for £1.2million.

The 26-year-old Montenegro international is due to undergo a medical at the London club on Wednesday ahead of completing the move.

Sarkic was widely expected to depart Molineux this summer following the arrival of Tom King to replace him as the club’s third-choice keeper.

He had agreed a deal to join Stoke last month but the move broke down at the 11th hour, with Millwall now stepping in.

Sarkic, who joined Wolves on a free transfer from Villa three summers ago, will leave having made three first-team appearances.

In addition to Stoke, his time at Molineux included loan stints at Shrewsbury and Blues.

