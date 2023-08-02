Aston Villa have work to do with Moussa Diaby

Moussa Diaby

The winger, who arrived in a £43million deal from Bayer Leverkusen, scored in both his appearances after joining up with his new team during the recent pre-season tour to the USA.

Emery has been impressed by the 24-year-old’s start and has vowed to play him where he can be most effective.

“With Diaby the most important thing now is where is his best position on the pitch?” said the boss.

“Trying to understand when we have him going in behind and when he can drop to try to help us build up and steal the ball.