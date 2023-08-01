Unai Emery: Jaden Philogene staying at Aston Villa for now

Chris Hussey and Jaden Philogene-Bidace.

The 21-year-old academy product started all three matches on the club’s pre-season tour to the USA and though several clubs are interested in taking him on loan, Emery wants to keep him with the first-team for now.

The boss explained: “Jaden is the player with the most positive surprise we are seeing. That’s the reason why he started the three matches in the starting XI and played well.

“He has offers to leave but at the moment we are going to stay with him and we are going to decide. But if he stays in the performance like he is doing, he has possibilities and has potential in our squad for next season.”